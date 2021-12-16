London Revival of Cabaret Cancels Performances Through End of the Week

London News   London Revival of Cabaret Cancels Performances Through End of the Week
By Andrew Gans
Dec 16, 2021
The production is the latest London staging to face a new wave of breakthrough COVID cases.
The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production of Cabaret, which officially opened December 12 at London's Kit Kat Club (the renovated Playhouse Theatre), has canceled its December 16–18 performances following members of the company testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase. News about performances for the week beginning December 20 will be announced at a later time.

A string of London and Broadway shows have had to cancel performances day-of as COVID infections swell once again, with many citing breakthrough cases directly. Recent Broadway cancellations include Hamilton, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain't Too Proud, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Across the pond, performances at the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, and Donmar Warehouse were halted, as well as the West End staging of The Lion King.

The immersive revival of Cabaret stars Oscar, Tony, and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee with stage and screen favorite Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles. Read the reviews here. Cabaret is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

