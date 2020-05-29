London Revival of Hello, Dolly! Starring Imelda Staunton Postponed

Performances of the Jerry Herman classic were scheduled to begin in August at the Adelphi Theatre.

The upcoming London revival of Hello, Dolly!, which was scheduled to begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre August 11 prior to an official opening August 27, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cast, as previously reported, was scheduled to be led by Olivier winners Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George, The Bridges of Madison County) as Dolly Gallagher Levi and Irene Molloy, respectively, with Olivier nominee Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder.

Dominic Cooke, who directed Staunton in the critically acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre, is scheduled to direct the classic Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical.

Michael Harrison and David Ian produce.

In a statement producers Harrison and Ian said, “Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we aren’t able to stage the show this summer, we are completely committed to Hello, Dolly!. We do not want to compromise the length of run, so postponing until the time is right and schedules permit is the best option, but plans are already underway for the new season, which we will announce as soon as we can. Dolly will most certainly be back where she belongs.”

READ: London’s & Juliet, Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen Lead 2020 Olivier Award Nominations

Points of purchase will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds.