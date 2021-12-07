London Revival of Spring Awakening Begins December 7 at Almeida Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   London Revival of Spring Awakening Begins December 7 at Almeida Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Dec 07, 2021
 
Rupert Goold directs Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony-winning musical.
Rehearsals for <i>Spring Awakening</i> in London
Rehearsals for Spring Awakening in London MArc Brenner

A London revival of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening begins performances December 7 at Almeida Theatre. The production, which officially opens December 17, stars Laurie Kynaston as Melchior and Amara Okereke as Wendla.

Joining Kynaston and Okereke are Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea as Hanschen, Asha Banks as Thea, Carly-Sophia Davies as Ilse, Kit Esuruoso as Otto, Bella Maclean as Martha, Joe Pitts as Georg, Maia Tamrakar as Anna, Stuart Thompson as Moritz, and Zheng Xi Yong as Ernst.

Rounding out the ensemble are Taylor Bradshaw and Emily Ooi, with Catherine Cusack playing the adult women and Mark Lockyer playing the adult men.

Helmed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, the production features choreography by Lynne Page, set design by Miriam Buether, costume designer by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, and orchestrations by Sheik and Simon Hall with music direction by Jo Cichonska.

Go Inside the Actors Fund’s Spring Awakening Original Cast Reunion Concert

Go Inside the Actors Fund’s Spring Awakening Original Cast Reunion Concert

15 PHOTOS
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Lauren Pritchard Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Phoebe Strole, Remy Zaken, and Lilli Cooper Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Jonny B. Wright, Brian Johnson, Gideon Glick, and Skylar Astin Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Lauren Pritchard Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Gideon Glick and Jonny B. Wright Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Lea Michele Jenny Anderson
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Cast of Spring Awakening Sarah Shatz
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Lea Michele Sarah Shatz
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
John Gallagher, Jr. and Jonathan Groff Sarah Shatz
Spring Awakening_Reunion Concert_Actors Fund_2021_HR
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Sarah Shatz
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.