London Revival of Spring Awakening Begins December 7 at Almeida Theatre

Rupert Goold directs Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony-winning musical.

A London revival of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening begins performances December 7 at Almeida Theatre. The production, which officially opens December 17, stars Laurie Kynaston as Melchior and Amara Okereke as Wendla.

Joining Kynaston and Okereke are Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea as Hanschen, Asha Banks as Thea, Carly-Sophia Davies as Ilse, Kit Esuruoso as Otto, Bella Maclean as Martha, Joe Pitts as Georg, Maia Tamrakar as Anna, Stuart Thompson as Moritz, and Zheng Xi Yong as Ernst.

Rounding out the ensemble are Taylor Bradshaw and Emily Ooi, with Catherine Cusack playing the adult women and Mark Lockyer playing the adult men.

Helmed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, the production features choreography by Lynne Page, set design by Miriam Buether, costume designer by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, and orchestrations by Sheik and Simon Hall with music direction by Jo Cichonska.

