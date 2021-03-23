London Sunday in the Park With George Delayed Indefinitely

The Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford-led production was due to play the Savoy Theatre.

The West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, has been delayed indefinitely due to the current government restrictions on travel and theatres' capacities. Performances were originally set to begin June 11, 2020, at London's Savoy Theatre but were postponed to 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres.

While the show will not take place this year, a tweet from the show states "Everyone in the production remains 100 percent committed to making the show work when conditions and schedules align to make it possible."

Gyllenhaal and Ashford were set to reprise their roles as George and Dot, respectively, having first taken on the roles in the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical for a New York City Center gala. They shared the stage again in a 2017 Broadway revival that reopened the Hudson Theatre.



This latest London production was to be directed by Sarna Lapine (niece of James Lapine) with Jeanine Tesori, Riva Marker, and Adam Speers as producers. The musical first played London in 1990 at the National Theatre. A 2005 revival at the Menier Chocolate Factory went on to play the West End before transferring to Broadway via Roundabout Theatre Company.

