London's Anything Goes, Starring Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay, Moves Opening to July

Among those newly added to the cast is Wicked and Les Misérables favorite Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker.

The upcoming U.K. revival of Anything Goes has pushed back its opening once more, now that the government has established a roadmap for a full theatre reopening. Performances will now begin July 23 at the Barbican Theatre (instead of the previously announced June 5).

The new date will allow the production to play without any capacity restrictions under the country’s June 21 target date for Step 4 of its reopening scheme. Should the roadmap proceed as planned, indoor theatres in the U.K. will be able to welcome audiences at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people beginning May 17.

As previously reported, Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) will make her West End debut as Reno Sweeney opposite and Tony winner Robert Lindsay (Me & My Girl) as Moonface Martin. Among those joining them are Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Thiney.

Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the Cole Porter classic, having earned a Tony for her work on the 2011 Broadway revival. The production will feature the revised libretto from Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who first adapted the original Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse book for the 1987 Broadway production.

Newly announced for the production are Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables) as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon) as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story) as Erma, and Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Further casting will be revealed soon.

The limited engagement is scheduled through October 17. Additional casting for the company, which is slated to include over 50 members, will be revealed later.