London's Anything Goes, Starring Tony Winner Sutton Foster, Arrives in U.K. Cinemas November 28

By Andrew Gans
Nov 28, 2021
 
The recent West End revival sails into 500 movie theatres.

The recent London production of Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster in her West End debut, sails into 500 cinemas in the U.K. November 28. Get a sneak peek above.

Foster, who played her final London performance October 10, reprised her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the production, which continued through November 6. Rachel York played Reno in the final weeks.

A second screening will be held December 1. Tickets are available by visiting AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

Foster, who is currently in rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, is joined in the filmed version of Anything Goes by Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph the revival. The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican prior to an official opening August 4, will return to the London venue next summer.

The Barbican production also had set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster

Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster

35 PHOTOS
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
