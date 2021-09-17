London's Back to the Future Cancels Weekend of Performances After Cast Illnesses

London News   London's Back to the Future Cancels Weekend of Performances After Cast Illnesses
By Andrew Gans
Sep 17, 2021
Tony winner Roger Bart missed the September 13 opening of the new musical after testing positive for the coronavirus.
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes

The London production of Back to the Future, which began previews August 20 at London's Adelphi Theatre, has canceled performances until September 20. A large portion of the cast is unable to perform due to illness.

All tickets will be refunded, and patrons will be contacted by their point of purchase to reschedule for a different date.

Understudy Mark Oxtoby stepped into the role of Dr. Emmett Brown, usually played by Tony winner Roger Bart, for the September 13 opening night performance when Bart tested positive for the coronavirus. Performances were also canceled September 15 and 16 due to cast illness.

Back to the Future, based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, played its out-of-town tryout at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020. That run was cut short when theatres were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London cast also features Olly Dobson as Marty McFly with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the company are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester, and Justin Thomas.

The musical, directed by John Rando, has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Go Inside Rehearsal for Back to the Future in the West End

27 PHOTOS
Alan Silvestri, Glen Ballard, and Olly Dobson in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Alan Silvestri, Glen Ballard, and Olly Dobson in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Cast in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Bob Gale in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Rosanna Hyland and Olly Dobson in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Rosanna Hyland and Olly Dobson in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart and cast in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart and cast in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Darren Carnall, Laura Mullowney, and cast in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Darren Carnall, Laura Mullowney, and cast in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Cedric Neal in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cedric Neal in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Cedric Neal in rehearsal for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cedric Neal in rehearsal for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
