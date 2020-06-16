London's Bush Theatre Asks Six Black British Artists to Respond to the Killing of George Floyd

The Protest series, curated by Daniel Bailey, features work by Benedict Lombe, Matilda Ibini, Fehinti Balogun, Anoushka Lucas, Kalungi Ssebandeke, and Roy Williams.

The Bush Theatre in London has asked six Black British artists to respond to the killing of George Floyd. The pieces, which together make up The Protest series, are now available to view on the theatre's YouTube channels.

Curated by Bush Associate Director Daniel Bailey, The Protest features Do You Hear Us Now by Benedict Lombe (seen above), Hey Kid by Matilda Ibini, You Just Don’t Get It - And It Hurts by Fehinti Balogun, Your Work by Anoushka Lucas (seen below), The Fire This Time by Kalungi Ssebandeke, featuring Lucas, and Black by Roy Williams, featuring Aaron Pierre.

"The Bush kneels with the Black community at home and abroad as we fight the ongoing pandemic—racism and the oppression of Black People," shared Bailey. "We asked some of our Bush family to lift their voices in a myriad of ways that mirrors the diversity within the Black community... And this is the result: ‘The Protest’. Black Lives Matter."

You can view all of the works here.

