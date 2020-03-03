London’s & Juliet, Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen Lead 2020 Olivier Award Nominations

Winners will be announced at the April 5 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.

Nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards were announced March 3, with Six's Alexia McIntosh and Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (currently appearing in the West End's Waitress) unveiling the productions and artists recognized for their work on the U.K. stage.

The new musical & Juliet led the pack with nine nominations including Best New Musical. The show, a high-energy, hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, also earned nods for title player Miriam-Teak Lee, fellow performers David Bedella and Cassidy Janson, orchestrators Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, lighting designer Howard Hudson, costume designer Paloma Young, set designer Soutra Gilmour, and choreographer Jennifer Weber.

In addition to its West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, the musical will make its North American premiere as part of the upcoming Mirvish Theatre season in Toronto.

Also faring well in the nominations were the West End productions of Fiddler on the Roof (starring Olivier nominees Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn) and Dear Evan Hansen, which received eight and seven nods, respectively. The latter joins & Juliet in the Best New Musical category alongside Amélie and Waitress.

After picking up three Emmys and a Golden Globe for Season 2 of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned two Olivier nominations (Best Actress and Best Entertainment or Comedy Play) for bringing the troubled character to the stage. Her on-screen co-star, Andrew Scott, is also up for Best Actor for his leading turn in Present Laughter.

Additional nominees include Sharon D. Clarke (soon to reprise her Olivier-winning performance in Caroline, or Change on Broadway) for Death of a Salesman, her original Caroline co-star Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen, Sara Bareilles for her Waitress score (the Grammy winner currently stars opposite Creel), and Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker—choreographer of Broadway's current West Side Story— for Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten (which played New York City's Skirball Center last month).

Winners will be announced at the April 5 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall. The full list of nominations follows.

Best New Play

A Very Expensive Poison

The Doctor

Leopoldstadt

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Best New Musical

& Juliet

Amélie The Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Waitress

Best Actor

Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya

James McAvoy, Cyrano De Bergerac

Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter

Best Actress

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm

Sharon D. Clarke, Death Of A Salesman

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Nyman, Fiddler On The Roof

Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins

Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen

Jac Yarrow, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Best Actress in a Musical

Audrey Brisson, Amélie

Judy Kuhn, Fiddler On The Roof

Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet

Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman

Colin Morgan, All My Sons

Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt

Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Michele Austin, Cyrano De Bergerac

Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter

Indira Varma, Present Laughter

Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

David Bedella, & Juliet

Stewart Clarke, Fiddler On The Roof

Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen

Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen

Petula Clark, Mary Poppins

Cassidy Janson, & Juliet

Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Revival

Cyrano De Bergerac

Death Of A Salesman

Present Laughter

Rosmersholm

Best Musical Revival

Evita

Fiddler On The Roof

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Mary Poppins

Best Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death Of A Salesman

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac

Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof

Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

& Juliet: New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro

Amélie: Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race

Dear Evan Hansen: Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire

Fiddler On The Roof: New Orchestrations by Jason Carr

Waitress: Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin, Rosmersholm

Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya

Best Sound Design

Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm

Emma Laxton, Emilia

Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA

Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano De Bergerac

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears

Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof

Joanna Scotcher, Emilia

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Best Set Design

Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins

Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet

Rae Smith, Rosmersholm

Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya

Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise, Evita

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, Mary Poppins

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole, Fiddler On The Roof

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia

Fleabag

Magic Goes Wrong

The Upstart Crow

Best Family Show

Mr. Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical!

Oi Frog & Friends!

To The Moon And Back

The Worst Witch

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

Best New Dance Production

La Fiesta by Israel Galván

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd

Best New Opera Production

Berenice

Billy Budd

Hansel And Gretel

Noye’s Fludde

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra

The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus

