London’s & Juliet, Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen Lead 2020 Olivier Award Nominations

Nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards were announced March 3, with Six's Alexia McIntosh and Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (currently appearing in the West End's Waitress) unveiling the productions and artists recognized for their work on the U.K. stage.
The new musical & Juliet led the pack with nine nominations including Best New Musical. The show, a high-energy, hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, also earned nods for title player Miriam-Teak Lee, fellow performers David Bedella and Cassidy Janson, orchestrators Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, lighting designer Howard Hudson, costume designer Paloma Young, set designer Soutra Gilmour, and choreographer Jennifer Weber.
In addition to its West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, the musical will make its North American premiere as part of the upcoming Mirvish Theatre season in Toronto.
Also faring well in the nominations were the West End productions of Fiddler on the Roof (starring Olivier nominees Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn) and Dear Evan Hansen, which received eight and seven nods, respectively. The latter joins & Juliet in the Best New Musical category alongside Amélie and Waitress.
After picking up three Emmys and a Golden Globe for Season 2 of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned two Olivier nominations (Best Actress and Best Entertainment or Comedy Play) for bringing the troubled character to the stage. Her on-screen co-star, Andrew Scott, is also up for Best Actor for his leading turn in Present Laughter.
Additional nominees include Sharon D. Clarke (soon to reprise her Olivier-winning performance in Caroline, or Change on Broadway) for Death of a Salesman, her original Caroline co-star Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen, Sara Bareilles for her Waitress score (the Grammy winner currently stars opposite Creel), and Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker—choreographer of Broadway's current West Side Story— for Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten (which played New York City's Skirball Center last month).
Winners will be announced at the April 5 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall. The full list of nominations follows.
Best New Play
A Very Expensive Poison
The Doctor
Leopoldstadt
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
Best New Musical
& Juliet
Amélie The Musical
Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Best Actor
Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya
James McAvoy, Cyrano De Bergerac
Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter
Best Actress
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm
Sharon D. Clarke, Death Of A Salesman
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Musical
Andy Nyman, Fiddler On The Roof
Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins
Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen
Jac Yarrow, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Best Actress in a Musical
Audrey Brisson, Amélie
Judy Kuhn, Fiddler On The Roof
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet
Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman
Colin Morgan, All My Sons
Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt
Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Michele Austin, Cyrano De Bergerac
Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter
Indira Varma, Present Laughter
Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
David Bedella, & Juliet
Stewart Clarke, Fiddler On The Roof
Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen
Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen
Petula Clark, Mary Poppins
Cassidy Janson, & Juliet
Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Revival
Cyrano De Bergerac
Death Of A Salesman
Present Laughter
Rosmersholm
Best Musical Revival
Evita
Fiddler On The Roof
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Mary Poppins
Best Director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death Of A Salesman
Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac
Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof
Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
& Juliet: New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro
Amélie: Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race
Dear Evan Hansen: Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire
Fiddler On The Roof: New Orchestrations by Jason Carr
Waitress: Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin, Rosmersholm
Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya
Best Sound Design
Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm
Emma Laxton, Emilia
Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA
Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano De Bergerac
Best Costume Design
Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears
Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof
Joanna Scotcher, Emilia
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins
Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet
Rae Smith, Rosmersholm
Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya
Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise, Evita
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, Mary Poppins
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole, Fiddler On The Roof
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Emilia
Fleabag
Magic Goes Wrong
The Upstart Crow
Best Family Show
Mr. Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical!
Oi Frog & Friends!
To The Moon And Back
The Worst Witch
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
Best New Dance Production
La Fiesta by Israel Galván
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd
Best New Opera Production
Berenice
Billy Budd
Hansel And Gretel
Noye’s Fludde
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra
The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus