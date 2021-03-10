London's Les Misérables Concert Will Resume West End Performances in May

The limited engagement will continue through September, with a full production of the international hit musical to follow.

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which was suspended after 10 performances in December 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, will resume performances at London's Sondheim Theatre May 20. The production will initially play 50 percent seating capacity with strict COVID safety measures in place (the theatre will return to full capacity when restrictions are lifted).

The concert staging will continue through September 5. At that time, the Sondheim will close for three weeks in order to remount the full production of the musical.

The cast will be led by Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, and Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier. Other celebrated Valjeans will play guest performances, with further casting to be announced.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

In related news, the tour of Les Misérables will resume performances in November at Glasgow's Theatre Royal starring Dean Chisnall, Nic Greenshields, and Katie Hall.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Cameron Mackintosh produces.

