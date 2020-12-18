London's Mary Poppins and Hamilton Eye New May Reopening Dates

Both productions hail from mega-producer Cameron Mackintosh, a vocal proponent of getting theatres to re-open at full capacity.

The London revival of Mary Poppins and West End's Hamilton have set their sights on May 2021 reopening dates. Both productions hail from Cameron Mackintosh (along with Disney Theatrical Productions on the former and Jeffrey Seller on the latter), who's been a vocal proponent of pushing to reopen theatres at full capacity to ensure financial viability. Both had announced they would remain shuttered through 2020, but did not provide any further details at the time.

Mary Poppins is aiming for a May 22 return at the Prince Edward Theatre, while Hamilton hopes to get back to work (, work) a week earlier, reopening May 15.

The Mary Poppins company at the time of the shutdown included Zizi Strallen as the title nanny opposite Charlie Stemp as Bert (both earned Olivier Awards for their performances). Rounding out the cast were Joseph Millson as George Banks, Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

Starring in Hamilton as of this March were Karl Queensborough in the title role, Simno-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza, Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy and Maria Reynolds, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Gavin Spokes as King George.

London is currently under Tier 3 restrictions , meaning all West End theatres are closed until further notice to curb the spread of COVID-19. At the time, Mackintosh referred to this move as on that "smacks of panic" and makes the various safety protocols that some theatres have taken to welcome back audiences this winter (such as the Sondheim Theatre, home to Mackintosh's concert production of Les Misérables) "seem worthless."

