London’s Menier Chocolate Factory Reopens September 3 With Indecent

Alexandra Silber stars in the Paula Vogel play, which was in previews at the venue prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

After being shut down in previews due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European premiere of Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated Indecent resumes performances at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory September 3. Opening night for the limited engagement is set for September 13.

The ensemble cast features Broadway and London favorite Alexandra Silber, along with Beverley Klein, Finbar Lynch, Molly Osborne, Peter Polycarpou, Joseph Timms, Merlin Shepherd, Anna Lowenstein, and Josh Middleton. Rebecca Taichman directs, having won a Tony for her work on the Broadway production.

The staging also has choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, U.S. sound design by Matt Hubbs, U.K. sound design by Jonathan Everett, projection design by Tal Yarden, music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, music supervision by Lisa Gutkin, and music direction by Merlin Shepherd.

Performances continue through November 27.

This fall, the Chocolate Factory will also open its new studio space, The Mixing Room, where the world premiere of Brian & Roger—A Highly Offensive Play will begin October 21. The piece is penned by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner and inspired by their comedy podcast.

Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber, will run December 3–February 27, 2022, having originally been scheduled for spring 2020.



(Updated September 3, 2021)