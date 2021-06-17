London’s Menier Chocolate Factory Sets Reopening Season, Including Return of Indecent

Alexandra Silber stars in the Paula Vogel play, which was in previews at the venue prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

After being shut down in previews due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European premiere of Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated Indecent will resume performances at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory September 3. Opening night for the limited engagement is set for September 13.

The ensemble cast features Broadway and London favorite Alexandra Silber, along with Beverley Klein, Finbar Lynch, Molly Osborne, Peter Polycarpou, Joseph Timms, Merlin Shepherd, Anna Lowenstein, and Josh Middleton. Rebecca Taichman directs, having won a Tony for her work on the Broadway production.

This fall, the Chocolate Factory will also open its new studio space, The Mixing Room, where the world premiere of Brian & Roger—A Highly Offensive Play will begin October 22. The piece is penned by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner and inspired by their comedy podcast.

Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber, will run December 3–February 26, 2022, having originally been scheduled for spring 2020.

