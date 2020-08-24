London's Open-Air Pippin, Starring Tina Alum Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Extends

Performances will begin September 8 at the Garden Theatre at The Eagle.

The six-person, open-air production of Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's Pippin, set to play London's Garden Theatre at The Eagle next month, has extended its run. Originally set to run September 8–20, performances will now go through September 27.

Directed by Steven Dexter, the company features Ryan Anderson (Bat Out of Hell) as Pippin, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as the Leading Player, Tanisha-Mae Brown as Catherine, Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton as Fastrada and Bertha, Harry Francis (Cats) as Lewis and Theo, and Dan Krikler (Jersey Boys) as Charles.

Dexter's production is inspired by the late '60s—"The Summer of Love"—when Schwartz began writing an earlier version of the show as a student. "My take on the show—which I have been lucky to direct twice before at drama schools—is told by a group of hippie travelers," he explains. "A huge thank you to Stephen Schwartz and David Hirson (son of book writer Roger O. Hirson) for embracing this approach and granting us the rights for a new version of Pippin with a cast of six players."

The production also has choreography by Nick Winston, musical direction by Michael Bradley, designs by David Shields, and casting by Anne Vosser.

Pippin is produced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions. Face masks or coverings must be worn throughout the performance by socially distanced audience members.

For more information, visit PippinMusical.co.uk.

