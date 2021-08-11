London's Prince of Egypt Confirms August 12 Return; New Cast Member Joins in September

The Stephen Schwartz musical plays the Dominion Theatre.

The Prince of Egypt, which has been closed since July 28 due to a production member testing positive for the coronavirus and the U.K. government's Track and Trace legislation, will resume performances at London's Dominion Theatre August 12.

The Stephen Schwartz musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film also recently announced it will welcome Nardia Ruth to the role of Nefertari beginning September 17. Ruth, who will succeed Tanisha Spring, is a 2021 graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Music, a Disney Theatrical Productions Scholar, and an Ian Fleming Musical Theatre Award recipient.

The cast also features Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Clive Rowe as Jethro (through October 16), Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani, and Vishal Soni.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The production is now operating in accordance with Step 4 protocols (full capacity) while maintaining stringent public health and COVID-secure audience protocols throughout the venue.

