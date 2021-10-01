London's Prince of Egypt Musical Sets Closing Date

The Stephen Schwartz musical reopened July 1 at the Dominion Theatre.

The London production of the new musical The Prince of Egypt, which reopened July 1 following the pandemic, will play its final performance at the Dominion Theatre January 8, 2022, the end of its current booking period.

The Stephen Schwartz musical, based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, is currently led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Clive Rowe as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Nardia Ruth as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Current company member Oliver Lidert will step into the role of Jethro beginning October 18. Marco Venturini and young performer Chenai Broadbent recently joined the company.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt originally opened February 25, 2020, at the Dominion.

