London's Prince of Egypt Suspends Performances Through July 20

The production had resumed at the West End's Dominion Theatre July 1.

Producers of The Prince of Egypt, the Stephen Schwartz musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, have canceled performances up to and including July 20 at London’s Dominion Theatre.

A single member of the company recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a tweet from the production. Although other company members currently remain negative, government legislation states that members of the close-contact workplace must isolate for a 10-day period.

"We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health and safety protocols we have in place at @dominiontheatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue," the post reads.

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point-of-purchase via email and will be offered the chance to exchange tickets for a future date or receive a refund or credit voucher. Tickets are currently on sale for performances beginning July 21.

We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health & safety protocols we have in place at @dominiontheatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue.



The safety of our customers & company remains our absolute priority. pic.twitter.com/o129y6GWmW — princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 12, 2021

Following a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, the production resumed performances July 1 and were scheduled to take place under Step 3 protocols (which include social distancing and capacity limits) through September 4. Performances beginning September 6 will operate under Step 4 protocols (full capacity but in compliance with U.K. government public health guidance).

The company is led by Clive Rowe as Jethro, Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble also includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani, and Vishal Soni.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group) produces alongside McCabe and Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

