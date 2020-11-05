London’s Six, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, More Now Hope to Reopen in December

Producers have set new dates for a handful of shows that were planning to welcome audiences this fall, prior to a second U.K. lockdown.

Nimax Theatres, which owns and operates six West End venues, has revamped plans for a handful of shows it had intended to usher back to the stage this November. As previously reported, the U.K. enters its second lockdown November 5, closing theatres across the country until at least December 2.

Six, which was to welcome back (socially distant) audiences beginning November 14 at the Lyric Theatre, now aims to start December 5. Over at the Duchess Theatre, The Play That Goes Wrong has shifted its start to December 9 instead of November 19. As announced earlier, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will now begin December 12 at the Apollo instead of November 28.



Nimax’s Palace Theatre was to be the home of The Show Must Go On!, an all-star concert celebration of several West End shows, November 11–15. No official word yet on a revised timeline.

READ: GHBoy Will Play 2 Performances at London's Charing Cross Theatre Prior to Lockdown; New Dates Announced

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden clarified before the restrictions went into effect that arts venues are considered places of work, meaning rehearsals and streamed, audienceless performances can take place during the lockdown. A handful of West End productions—including a holiday engagement of the staged concert version of Les Misérables—have planned start dates in December and are therefore on track to proceed as scheduled.