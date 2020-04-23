London's Southwark Playhouse Launches Free Streaming Service With Rock Musical Wasted

The 2018 musical about the Brontë siblings features music by Christopher Ash and a book and lyrics by Carl Miller.

London's Southwark Playhouse has launched a free online streaming service; Southwark Stayhouse features exclusive video content until the venue's doors reopen following the current pandemic.

The series kicks off with the 2018 rock musical Wasted, which features music by Christopher Ash and a book and lyrics by Carl Miller. Directed by Adam Lenson, the cast includes Siobhan Athwal, Natasha Barnes, Matthew Jacobs Morgan, and Molly Lynch. Through the lens of a rock documentary, Wasted spotlights the struggles, heartbreaks, and triumphs of the three Brontë sisters—Charlotte, Emily, and Anne—and their brother Branwell. Click here to watch the stream of the new musical.

The series will continue with Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, which ran in The Little in January 2019. Directed by Anna Girvan, the company includes Becky Barry, Aruhan Galieva, Sapphire Joy, Caroline Parker, Liv Spencer, and Luke Wilson.

Also on the streaming schedule is Jesse Briton's Bound, which was presented in the company's old Vault space underneath the London Bridge in 2011. Also directed by the playwright, the cast includes Thomas Bennett, James Crocker, Joe Darke, Alan Devally, Daniel Foxsmith, and John McKeever. The play follows the fortunes of six trawlermen from Devon as they embark on one final voyage.

