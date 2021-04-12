London's The Last 5 Years to Transfer to West End

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will reprise their roles in the Jason Robert Brown musical.

Southwark Playhouse's actor-musician production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, after streaming last year in the wake of the pandemic, will transfer to the West End this fall for a limited engagement.

The Jonathan O’Boyle-directed staging will begin previews September 17 prior to an official opening September 23 at the Vaudeville Theatre. The run is currently scheduled through October 13.

Molly Lynch (Sweeney Todd, The Light in the Piazza) and Oli Higginson (The Haystack, Bridgerton) will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie. The Southwark production was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won two, for Best Director and Best Musical Production. Higginson was also nominated for a Stage Debut Award.

The two-hander unfolds as Cathy, a struggling actor, tells her story in reverse, from the end of the turbulent relationship, while Jamie, a literary prodigy, tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting. In the musical, the two characters meet only once, at their wedding.

The creative team also includes choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, and sound designer Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby; casting is by Jane Deitch.

The musical is produced at the Vaudeville Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Edward Prophet, and People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP GROUP.

Prior to The Last Five Years, the Vaudeville will be home to a production of Nick Payne's Constellations with four rotating casts.