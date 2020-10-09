London's The Last Five Years Will Stream Worldwide in November

The Southwark Playhouse production stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson.

The current London production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse will stream November 26–29. Check out a trailer for the presentation above.

The musical was captured during its extended run (scheduled to end November 14) using a multi-cam setup by stream.theatre . The platform will host the performance over five ticketed screenings, available to audiences around the world.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the staging stars Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie. Serving on the creative team are choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Adam Fisher, and music director George Dyer with casting by Jane Deitch.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical’s structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse—from the end of their turbulent relationship—while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment produces in association with Edward Prophet and People Entertainment Group.

This isn't the first time The Last Five Years has been captured on film. Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick starred in the 2015 movie musical adaptation and a virtual production was mounted by The Other Palace in June.

