London's The Prince of Egypt Cancels More Performances

The production had initially resumed performances July 1 at the Dominion Theatre.

Producers of The Prince of Egypt, the Stephen Schwartz musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, have canceled performances up to and including August 7 at London’s Dominion Theatre.

The production had previously canceled shows July 12–20. The first cancellation followed a single member of the company testing positive for the coronavirus, according to an earlier tweet from the production.

Those with tickets for the affected performances will be contacted via email and be offered the opportunity to exchange tickets for a future date or receive a refund or credit voucher.

In accordance with Government legislation, performances from 28 July-7 August have been cancelled. Ticket holders are being contacted by their point of purchase.



We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused. — princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 28, 2021

Following a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, the production resumed performances July 1.

The company is led by Clive Rowe as Jethro, Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble also includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani, and Vishal Soni.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group) produces alongside McCabe and Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

