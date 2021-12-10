London's The Prince of Egypt Musical Filmed for Future Broadcast

The West End production will play its final performance January 8, 2022.

A London performance of Stephen Schwartz’s The Prince of Egypt musical has been captured on film for a future broadcast. Universal Pictures Content Group is running the project with Brett Sullivan directing filming and Dione Orrom producing. More release details, including a platform and date, will be announced later.

As previously reported , the show will play its final performance January 8, 2022, at the Dominion Theatre in the West End. Extra shows have been added December 20, 21, and 28. It originally opened February 25, 2020, before the coronavirus shuttered the industry, and the production reopened July 1 this year, but continued to suffer a number of pauses due to positive COVID-19 cases within the company.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

WATCH: The Screen to Stage Journey of The Prince of Egypt

The current cast features Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Oliver Lidert as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Nardia Ruth as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Rounding out the ensemble are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, George Hankers, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani, and Vishal Soni.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

WATCH: The Prince of Egypt Fans Join Forces for Uplifting Version of 'When You Believe'

Debra Tidd is company stage manager, with Dominique Pierre-Louis stage manager, Ryan Quelch as deputy stage manager), Nuri Chang and Charlotte Johnson as assistant stage managers/book cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford, and Tracey Farrell as assistant stage managers.

The orchestra features associate musical director Mark Collins on keyboards, Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra on job share; Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, and Sebastian Rudnicki on violin; Fiona Davies on viola; Magda Pietraszewska on cello; Rory Dempsey on bass; Rupert Widdows on woodwind; Tony Cross on trumpet and flugelhorn; Duncan Fuller and David McQueen on horn; John Gregson on guitars; Murdoch MacDonald on percussion; and Dan Ellis as drums.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of Universal Theatrical Group, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

An Original London Cast Recording was released in April 2020 and scored a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

