London’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Eyes June 2021 Return

By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2021
 
The hit musical opened in 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre.
Tina_London_Production_Photo_2018_10. centre Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner) and the Cast of Tina. Photo by Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren and cast Manuel Harlan

The London production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which has been closed since March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is eyeing a June return to the Aldwych Theatre. The hit musical posted on Twitter that it will resume performances June 3, subject to the U.K. government easing restrictions.

Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo had been scheduled to step into the roles of Tina and Ike Turner March 17.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina is also currently on hiatus at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, who opened the London production, also heads the Broadway company. The musical is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Turner herself.

