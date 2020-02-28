London’s Tina—The Tina Turner Musical Will Welcome New Tina and Ike Turner

The hit musical continues at the Aldwych Theatre.

Beginning March 17, Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo will step into the roles of Tina and Ike Turner in the London production of Tina—The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre. Chanel Haynes, who will be making her West End debut, will become the alternate Tina.

Jawando has been with the company since its world premiere in spring 2018, having originally played Tina's sister, Alline Bullock. Kasongo was also a member of the original company and has played the roles of Richard and Raymond.

Jawando’s London theatre credits also include the title role in Cinderella at the Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse, and Martha Reeves in the original London cast of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Kasongo’s other theatre credits include Grand Hotel at the Southwark Playhouse, Beautiful—The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, and Hair at The Vaults.

The full cast beginning March 17 will include Jawando as Tina Turner, Kasongo as Ike Turner, Haynes as Tina at some performances, Joe Evans as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Matt Mills as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, and Lucy Vardi as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lori Barker, Daniella Bowen, Chris Grahamson, Paul Mukembo, Alex Okoampa, Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak, and Anu Ogunmefun with swings Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Saran Webb, Samuel J Weir, and Michael Woolston-Thomas.

The children’s cast comprises Love-Joy Bacelar, Perola Da Cunha, and Tia Murrell, who share the role of Young Anna Mae; Eden Anthony, Aurelia Hunt, and Naniyah Owusu, who share the role of Young Alline; and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau, Iesa Miller, and Rojae Simpson, who share the role of Young Craig.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The musical, which also continues on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

