London's West End and More U.K. Theatres Shut Down in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

The sweeping decision follows similar events on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and across the U.S.

The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Association have announced that all SOLT theatres (which includes all of the West End) and all UK Theatre venues (a large number of Off-West End theatres and houses across the country) will temporarily close their doors beginning March 16. The announcement comes shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to avoid the theatre, among other venues, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweeping move comes four days after Broadway houses and New York City's theatres made the move to temporarily cease performances in response to new restrictions from Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 12.

"They will remain close until further notice and will re-open when possible, following government regulations," reads the statement.

Prior to Johnson's statement, a number of theatres in London had begun to already announce cancellations and postponements. Among the first were The Old Vic, Turbine, and Arcola.

While ticket holders are encouraged to contact their point of purchase regarding refunds and exchanges, a number of theatres are urging theatregoers to donate the cost of a ticket to the organization. The Old Vic is offering an exclusive video recording of the entire production of Endgame to anyone who donates the cost of their ticket to the theatre. The Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-led production closed two weeks early effective March 16.

