London's Whoopi Goldberg-Jennifer Saunders Led Sister Act Postponed to 2021

Performances for the London run—and U.K. and Ireland tour—have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The London return of the Sister Act musical, set to star Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris and Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior, has been rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The production, part of a larger U.K. and Ireland tour directed by Bill Buckhurst, had been scheduled to begin performances this July at London's Eventim Apollo.

With Goldberg (reprising the role she performed in the hit film) and Saunders still attached, Sister Act will now play the venue July 20–August 29, 2021.

New dates and casting for the postponed U.K. and Ireland tour, which had been scheduled to begin in April 21 at the Curve, Leicester, will also be announced in the coming weeks. The tour was to have separate casting to the London run, with a cast including Brenda Edwards, Lesley Joseph, and Clive Rowe.

Sister Act, which played in the West End in 2009 and on Broadway in 2011, features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

If you are a ticket holder, visit SisteracttheMusical.co.uk regarding rescheduling and exchanges.

On the other side of the pond, the Paper Mill Playhouse production, originally set to begin this spring at the New Jersey before being pushed back in the wake of the outbreak, has now been canceled entirely.

