London's Wonderville Delayed Due to COVID-19

The magic and illusion spectacular will now begin July 21 at the Palace Theatre.

The West End production of Wonderville, which had been scheduled to begin July 16, will now start performances July 21 after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. A new opening night will take place July 26.

“Our whole team have been adhering to extremely thorough and diligent measures, as all in theatreland work under the most unique circumstances,” said the producers in a statement. “To ensure that we are adhering to the strictest of protocols and maintaining the safety of all involved, our opening is paused.”

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email and offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher. Full refunds will be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance.

Wonderville, a magical and illusion spectacular, features Chris Cox, Josephine Lee, Young and Strang, Edward Hilsum, and Amazí and Symoné. Guest stars include Kat Hudson, Magic Singh, Emily England, Harry De Cruz, and Magical Bones. The ensemble features Louise Douglas, Annalisa Midolo, Lee Pratt, and Mervin Noronha.

Serving on the creative team are director Annabel Mutale Reed, set designer Justin Williams, costume designer Penn O’Gara, technical manager Dickson Cossar, general manager Carter Dixon Productions, co-general manager Ameena Hamid Productions, production manager John Rowland, company stage manager Luciano Macis, deputy stage manager Laura Mae-Parks, assistant stage manager Abbie Procter, head of sound Ollie Dudman, magic consultant Chris Cox, lead CAD assistant Ethan Cheek, design assistant James Rasa, lead scenic painters Charlotte Dennis and Carter Dixon, and assistant Bailey Harris-Kelly.

Wonderville is produced by John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon of Carter Dixon Productions, Stephen McGill of McGill Productions, and Piers Cottee-Jones of Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment in association with Mitchell Reeve for M. Green Productions, Carlos Candal and Paul Mansfield, and Katy Galloway Productions.