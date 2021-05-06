London's Young Vic to Make Live Stream Performances a Permanent Fixture Post-Pandemic

The 2021–2022 season will include the Cush Jumbo-led Hamlet and a play by James Graham.

Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah has decided to make streaming performances a permanent fixture of the London institution's productions. The Best Seat in Your House broadcasts will offer two ticket types: The Director’s Chair, with the possibility to cut live to any camera in the theatre at any time, The Director’s Cut, a chosen edit.

Kwei-Armah told The Guardian that the decision to present a streaming offering for each show came out of a need to adapt to the post-pandemic industry landscape and a desire to provide access to theatergoers who might not be able to afford prime seats.

The 2021–2022 season will include Ben Okri’s Changing Destiny (July 9–August 21), Jessica Siân’s Klippies (August 4–13), the previously announced but pandemic-delayed Cush Jumbo-led Hamlet (September 25–November 13), and James Graham’s Best of Enemies (December 2–January 22, 2022).

In addition, the London theatre will present a play written by humans and robots together. AI (August 23–25) is developed by Chinonyerem Odimba and Nina Segal, written alongside GPT-3 OpenAI technology. The Young Vic also continues its youth-orientated Taking Part programming with a YV Unpacked touring production of Love Reign (October 18–23) and the queer South London celebration Sundown Kiki (November 5–12).