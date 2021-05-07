Long-Running Revival of Chicago Will Reopen on Broadway in September

By Andrew Gans
May 07, 2021
Buy Tickets to Chicago
 
Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by the late Ann Reinking, the musical is the second longest-running production in Broadway history.
<i>Chicago</i> at the Ambassador Theatre
Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre Marc J. Franklin

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago, closed since the pandemic shuttered Broadway theatres in March 2020, will resume performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14. Tickets are now on sale.

The production follows Six and The Phantom of the Opera in confirming reopening dates after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he expects select shows to open at full capacity on or around September 14. So far, Chicago is the only one to announce it'll welcome back audiences on that date. As with all other shows, exact protocols will ultimately depend on CDC guidelines and Department of Health approval.

The hit musical is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

READ: How the Chicago Costumes Have Evolved Over 25 Years

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Bob Fosse.

Casting for the show's return will be announced at a later date.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago

Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago

14 PHOTOS
Bebe Neuwirth and the company of <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and the company Dan Chevkin
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth, Bebe by Max Vadukul 02_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Naughton, James by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
James Naughton Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Lewis, Marcia by Max Vadukal_HR.jpg
Marcia Lewis Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Grey, Joel by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
Joel Grey Max Vadukul
Ann Reinking
Ann Reinking
Anne Reinking with Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth and Anne Reinking Photo by Photo by Max Vadukw
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Chicago.
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking Photo by Dan Chavkin
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking Max Vadukel
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in<i> Chicago</i>
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking
