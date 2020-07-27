Long Wharf Theatre to Present Evening of Streamed Short Play Readings Centering Black Trans Women

The Connecticut theatre's Black Trans Women At the Center will include works by Dezi Bing, CeCe Suazo, and Douglas Lyons.

New Haven, Connecticut's Long Warf Theatre will present Black Trans Women at the Center: An Evening of Short Plays August 5 at 8 PM ET. The free event will feature readings of three plays centering Black trans talent and experiences.

Included in the evening are Things Unknown by Dezi Bing (Wig Out, Black Trans Girls...), You Will Nevaaa... by CeCe Suazo (Street Children, Incongruence), and Sunshine by Douglas Lyons (Beau, Chicken and Biscuits).

The event comes in the wake of a rash of anti-Black and anti-transgender violence that is sometimes discounted in the larger fight against systemic racism. Aligning with the #BlackTransLivesMatter movement, Black Trans Women at the Center is part of Long Wharf Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón's efforts to address the Black Lives Matter movement and use the historically white theatre's platform to promote full equality for all.

Register for the free event at LongWarf.org.