Longtime Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan Announces Retirement

By Andrew Gans
Dec 02, 2020
 
Beginning in January 2022, Reagan will assume the role of senior advisor of the St. Louis venue.
After 52 years at the St. Louis venue, Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan will retire in December 2021. Beginning in January 2022, he will assume the role of senior advisor. The Muny Board of Directors has begun the process of identifying Denny’s successor.

“So often people say, ‘I’ve given the best years of my life to my job.’ I’m a lucky man, because my job has given the best years of my life to me. My career has been dedicated to an institution I have always been proud to be a part of, and I’m grateful for the chances and opportunities The Muny has afforded me,” said Reagan. “The last 52 years have gone by more quickly than I thought they would, and I turn the stewardship of The Muny over to the next generation with no regrets.”

St. Louis native Reagan began his Muny tenure at age 16 as a “picker” on the cleanup crew in 1968. Since then, he has held several titles, including assistant manager, director of theatre operations, general manager, and president and CEO (since 1991). At the helm for nearly 30 years, he is the longest-serving president in The Muny’s 102-year history. Following a period in the '70s and '80s, during which The Muny booked many touring shows, Reagan returned The Muny to its roots: producing musicals for St. Louis audiences.

Reagan also serves on the boards of Great Circle, Central Institute for the Deaf, and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, for which he was also a past president. He also served for 10 years as a commissioner for the Regional Arts Commission and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award in 2018 from the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis.

Reagan led the efforts to raise $100 million through The Muny’s Second Century Capital Campaign. To date, the campaign has raised over $85 million. He has also overseen a renovation of the 11.5-acre campus and initiated the formation of the theatre’s endowment.

“Denny is an extraordinary leader and has been instrumental in building a sustainable institution ready and able to fill its vital role in our community for the next 100 years,” said Muny Board Chairman and Second Century Capital Campaign Chairman James S. Turley. “After what will be 53 years standing his post, he has earned some peaceful summer nights with his wife, Michelle, and his family.”

