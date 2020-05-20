Lonny Price Will Direct Tony Awards Celebration for Broadway on Demand on Tony Sunday

The evening will serve as a fundraiser for the awards' co-presenters: the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League.

Tony nominee Lonny Price will direct a Tony Awards celebration that will stream live June 7 (the date originally announced for the 2020 ceremony) at 6 PM ET.

Produced by the recently launched streaming platform Broadway On Demand with support from the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League (co-presenters of the annual ceremony), the one-hour event will be available on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The celebration is written by Tony nominee Karey Kirkpatrick (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire and Something Rotten), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), and The Other Josh Cohen's Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, and Kate Wetherhead. The stream will feature music direction and supervision by Jason Howland and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

The evening will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives and the Broadway League Foundation's training programs for young artists and industry members.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

The celebration is produced by Erica Rotstein and Heather Shields. Broadway On Demand serves as executive producer. Casting for the event is by Rachel Hoffman and Craig Burns of Telsey + Company. 5th Estate Entertainment's Nathan Gehan serves as general manager, with digital marketing and advertising by Situation.