Lonny Price Will Direct Tony Awards Celebration for Broadway on Demand on Tony Sunday

toggle menu
toggle search form
Tony Awards   Lonny Price Will Direct Tony Awards Celebration for Broadway on Demand on Tony Sunday
By Andrew Gans
May 20, 2020
 
The evening will serve as a fundraiser for the awards' co-presenters: the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League.
Tony_awards_Statue_Article Lead Crop_HR

Tony nominee Lonny Price will direct a Tony Awards celebration that will stream live June 7 (the date originally announced for the 2020 ceremony) at 6 PM ET.

Produced by the recently launched streaming platform Broadway On Demand with support from the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League (co-presenters of the annual ceremony), the one-hour event will be available on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Uta Hagen at 100 Gala_2019_X_HR
Lonny Price Paige Russo

The celebration is written by Tony nominee Karey Kirkpatrick (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire and Something Rotten), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), and The Other Josh Cohen's Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, and Kate Wetherhead. The stream will feature music direction and supervision by Jason Howland and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

The evening will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives and the Broadway League Foundation's training programs for young artists and industry members.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

The celebration is produced by Erica Rotstein and Heather Shields. Broadway On Demand serves as executive producer. Casting for the event is by Rachel Hoffman and Craig Burns of Telsey + Company. 5th Estate Entertainment's Nathan Gehan serves as general manager, with digital marketing and advertising by Situation.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.