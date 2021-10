Look at Playbills of Broadway Shows That Have Taken the Stage in the 2021–2022 Season So Far

Between monumental reopenings and outstanding new work, the lights of Broadway are flooding the theatre district once again.

After an unprecedented theatre shutdown, it would stand to reason that Broadway’s return in the 2021-2022 season would be nothing short of historic. Filled with monumental reopenings, joyous reunions, and outstanding new work, the Main Stem has come back to life, once again filled with the vibrancy and exhilaration that cemented it as vital piece of New York. In celebration of the work that has played Main Stem, take a look at the shows that have taken the Broadway stage in the 2021-2022 season.

