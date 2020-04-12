Look Back at A Streetcar Named Desire With Jessica Lange and Alec Baldwin

The revival of Tennessee William’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre April 12, 1992.

The 1992 revival of Tennessee William’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama A Street Car Named Desire, starring Jessica Lange and Alec Baldwin, opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre April 12, 1992. Directed by Gregory Mosher, the production played through August 9, 1992, garnering Baldwin a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play for his performance.

A Streetcar Named Desire tells the story of the sparks and clash that occurs when southern belle Blanche DuBois (Lange) moves to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski (Baldwin).

The revival also starred Timothy Carhart as Harold Mitchell, Amy Madigan as Stella Kowalski, Susan Aston as Nurse, William Cain as Doctor, Sol Echeverria as Flower Vendor, James Gandolfini as Steve Hubbell, Edwina Lewis as Negro Woman, Matt McGrath as Young Collector, Lazaro Perez as Pablo Gonzales, and Aida Turturro as Eunice Hubbell.

The production featured scenic design by Ben Edwards, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Kevin Rigdon, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

