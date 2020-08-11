Look Back at Adam Chanler-Berat, Mj Rodriguez, Ephraim Sykes, and More in Rent Off-Broadway

The 2011 revival of Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at New World Stages August 11, 2011.

The Off-Broadway revival of Jonathan Larson’s Rent opened at New World Stages August 11, 2011. Reinvented by the musical's original director, Michael Greif, Rent played through September 9, 2012.

A rock retelling of La Bohème in the era of AIDS, Rent follows group of bohemian artists struggling to create and find love in New York’s East Village. The original Broadway production opened at the Nederlander Theatre April 29, 1996, winning a Pulitzer Prize and five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The production starred Adam Chanler-Berat as Mark, Matt Shingledecker as Roger, Arianda Fernandez as Mimi, Nicholas Christopher as Tom, Mj Rodriguez as Angel, Annaleigh Ashford as Maureen, Corbin Reid as Joanne, and Ephraim Sykes as Benjamin Coffin III. Rounding out the cast were Margot Bingham, Marcus Paul James, Tamika Lawrence, Ben Thompson, Michael Wartella, Morgan Weed, Sean Michael Murray, Xavier Cano, and Genny Padilla

Rent featured choreography by Larry Keigwin, set design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Angela Wendt, lighting design Kevin Adams, and sound designer Brian Ronan.