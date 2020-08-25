Look Back at All of the Productions That Opened on Broadway in the 2019-2020 Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at All of the Productions That Opened on Broadway in the 2019-2020 Season
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 25, 2020
 
Twenty-five shows were able to open on the Main Stem before the Broadway shutdown.
<i>Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge!</i>, and <i>Girl from the North Country</i>
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge!, and Girl from the North Country

As previously announced, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have revealed that the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place in the form of a digital ceremony this fall. Broadway’s biggest night, originally scheduled for June 7, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In honor of the virtual event, Playbill is revisiting the productions that were able to open before the Broadway shutdown.

The season officially began in May just before the 73rd annual Tony Awards, opening with the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. As the year continued, Broadway saw a wide range of work from searing new plays like Slave Play, moving revivals like Betrayal, and spectacular new musicals like Moulin Rouge! Due to COVID-19, the season was cut short, with Girl from the North Country becoming the last show to open.

Take a look back at all of the show that opened on Broadway in the 2019-2020 season.

Under new Tony eligibility rulings, productions will had to open on or before February 19, 2020, in order to be in contention.

READ: What Shows Are Eligible at the 2020 Tony Awards?

Look Back at the Productions That Opened on Broadway in the 2019-2020 Season

Look Back at the Productions That Opened on Broadway in the 2019-2020 Season

50 PHOTOS
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Deen van Meer
Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon
Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Deen van Meer
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall Richard Hubert Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal in A Life Richard Hubert Smith
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal Marc Brenner
Derren Brown in <i>Derren Brown: Secret</i>
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in <i>Derren Brown: Secret</i>
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.