Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

The original production of Annie opened on Broadway April 21, 1977.

The original Broadway production of Annie opened April 21, 1977, at what was then the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon). The production dominated the 1977 Tony Awards, earning 11 nominations and winning for Best Musical, Score, and Book. Andrea McArdle received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as the title character, but the award went to her co-star, Dorothy Loudon, who played Miss Hannigan. After almost six years and 2,377 performances, Annie closed January 2, 1983. With a score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan, the original production was directed by Charnin and choreographed by Peter Gennaro, and starred starred McArdle as Annie, Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks, Loudon as Miss Hannigan, and Sandy Faison as Grace Farrell.