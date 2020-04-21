Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Apr 21, 2020
 
The original production of Annie opened on Broadway April 21, 1977.
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The original Broadway production of Annie opened April 21, 1977, at what was then the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon). The production dominated the 1977 Tony Awards, earning 11 nominations and winning for Best Musical, Score, and Book. Andrea McArdle received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as the title character, but the award went to her co-star, Dorothy Loudon, who played Miss Hannigan.

After almost six years and 2,377 performances, Annie closed January 2, 1983.

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

24 PHOTOS
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie w. Sandy_HR.jpg
Sandy and Andrea McArdle Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie, Sandy Faison as Grace and Reid Shelton_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Dorothy Loudon_HR.jpg
Dorothy Loudon and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway production of Annie Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Andrea McArdle_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and cast_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Sandy Faison_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

With a score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan, the original production was directed by Charnin and choreographed by Peter Gennaro, and starred starred McArdle as Annie, Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks, Loudon as Miss Hannigan, and Sandy Faison as Grace Farrell.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.