Look Back at Andrew Lippa’s Big Fish on Broadway

The musical adaptation of Daniel Wallace’s novel and John August's film opened at the Neil Simon Theatre October 6, 2013.

After beginning performances September 5, 2013, Big Fish officially opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre October 6, 2013. The musical adaptation of the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace (as well as John August's screenplay for the 2003 Tim Burton film) was directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. It played 34 previews and 98 performances before closing December 29, 2013.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by August, Big Fish centers on the charismatic Edward Bloom, whose impossible stories of his epic adventures frustrate his son Will. As Edward’s final chapter approaches, Will embarks on his own journey to find out who his father really is, revealing the man behind the myth, the truth from the tall tales.



Norbert Leo Butz starred as Bloom, with Kate Baldwin as his wife Sandra, and Bobby Steggert as son Will. The cast also included Krystal Joy Brown as Josephine Bloom, Anthony Pierini and Zachary Unger alternating in the role of young Will, Ryan Andes as Karl, Ben Crawford as Don Price, Brad Oscar as Amos Calloway, J.C. Montgomery as Dr. Bennett, Ciara Renée (in her Broadway debut) as the Witch, Kirsten Scott as Jenny Hill, Sarah Strimel as the Girl in the Water, Tally Sessions as the Mayor, and Alex Brightman as Zacky Price. Rounding out the company were ensemble members Bree Branker, Robin Campbell, Bryn Dowling, Jason Lee Garrett, Leah Hofmann, Angie Schworer, Lara Seibert Young, and Cary Tedder with Preston Truman Boyd, Joshua Buscher, Synthia Link, and Ashley Yeater as swings

The production featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Benjamin Pearcy with stage management by Jason Brouillard and Rachel Miller Davis. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.