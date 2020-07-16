Look Back at Angels in America on Broadway in Honor of Tony Kushner

Look Back at Angels in America on Broadway in Honor of Tony Kushner
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 16, 2020
 
The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright celebrates his birthday July 16.
Angels_in_America_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_1204-Beth-Malone-as-Angel-Alternate-in-AIA-_Perestroika_Photo-by_BrinkhoffMögenburg_HR.jpg
Beth Malone and Andrew Garfield Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Tony Award winner Tony Kushner celebrates his birthday July 16.

Kushner is perhaps best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. Millennium Approaches, the first part of the two-play epic, directed by George C. Wolfe, opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr May 4, 1993. Starring Joe Mantello, Stpehen Spinella, and more, the drama was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Play.

In fall 1993, Angels in America: Perestroika joined Millennium Approaches at the Walter Kerr, where the two halves played in repertory. After opening November 23, 1993, Perestroika would go on to earn six Tony Award nominations, winning three, including Best Play.

Set in 1980s New York City, Angels in America tells the stories of a gay man who is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon lawyer, whose marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls. Other characters include the infamous McCarthy-ite lawyer Roy Cohn, Ethel Rosenberg, a former drag queen who works as a nurse, and an angel.

32 PHOTOS
Stephen Spinella and Joe Mantello in <i>Angels in America</i>
Stephen Spinella and Joe Mantello in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in <i>Angels In America</i>
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in Angels In America Joan Marcus
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella, and Jeffrey Wright in <i>Angels In America</i>
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella, and Jeffrey Wright in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Ron Leibman in <i>Angels in America</i>
Ron Leibman in Angels in America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
David Marshall Grant and Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden and Stephen Spinella in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Marcia Gay Harden and Jeffrey Wright in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden and Jeffrey Wright in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman in <i>Angels In America</i>
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus


The gay fantasia returned to Broadway 25 years later, opening at the Neil Simon Theatre March 25, 2018, in a Marianne Elliott helmed-production. The revival, starring Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Lee Pace, and more, earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning three, including Best Revival.

To learn more about the productions, visit PlaybillVault.com/AngelsinAmerica1993 and PlaybillVault.com/AngelsinAmerica2018.

