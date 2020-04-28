Look Back at Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, and More in Shuffle Along on Broadway

Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed opened at the Music Box Theatre April 28, 2016. The musical, directed by George C. Wolfe with choreography by Savion Glover, played 38 previews and 100 performances before closing July 24, 2016, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.
With a retooled book by Wolfe, Shuffle Along presents the original 1921 musical while detailing the events that catalyzed the songwriting team Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake and librettists F.E. Miller and Aubrey Lyles.
Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, and More in Shuffle Along on Broadway
Shuffle Along starred Audra McDonald as Lottie Gee, Brian Stokes Mitchell as F.E. Miller, Billy Porter as Aubrey Lyles, Brandon Victor Dixon as Eubie Blake, Joshua Henry as Noble Sissle, Adrienne Warren as Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills, and Amber Iman as Eva/Mattie Wilkes/Madame-Madame alongside Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Attmore, Darius de Haas, Afra Hines, Curtis Holland, Adrienne Howard, Kendrick Jones, Lisa LaTouche, J. C. Montgomery, Erin N. Moore, Janelle Neal, Brittany Parks, Arbender Robinson, Karissa Royster, Christian Dante White, Joseph Wiggan, Pamela Yasutake, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
The production featured scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave and J. Jason Daunter.