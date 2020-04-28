Look Back at Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, and More in Shuffle Along on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 28, 2020
 
The musical, a reworking of the original Shuffle Along with a behind-the-scenes look at its creation, opened at the Music Box Theatre April 28, 2016.

Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed opened at the Music Box Theatre April 28, 2016. The musical, directed by George C. Wolfe with choreography by Savion Glover, played 38 previews and 100 performances before closing July 24, 2016, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

With a retooled book by Wolfe, Shuffle Along presents the original 1921 musical while detailing the events that catalyzed the songwriting team Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake and librettists F.E. Miller and Aubrey Lyles.

Shuffle Along HR15.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Joshua Henry and Brandon Victor Dixon Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR08.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Audra McDonald Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR02.jpg
Audra McDonald Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR03.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR01.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR04.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR05.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR06.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald and ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR07.jpg
Audra McDonald and Curtis Holland Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR09.jpg
Adrienne Warren and company Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along starred Audra McDonald as Lottie Gee, Brian Stokes Mitchell as F.E. Miller, Billy Porter as Aubrey Lyles, Brandon Victor Dixon as Eubie Blake, Joshua Henry as Noble Sissle, Adrienne Warren as Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills, and Amber Iman as Eva/Mattie Wilkes/Madame-Madame alongside Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Attmore, Darius de Haas, Afra Hines, Curtis Holland, Adrienne Howard, Kendrick Jones, Lisa LaTouche, J. C. Montgomery, Erin N. Moore, Janelle Neal, Brittany Parks, Arbender Robinson, Karissa Royster, Christian Dante White, Joseph Wiggan, Pamela Yasutake, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The production featured scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave and J. Jason Daunter.

