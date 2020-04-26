Look Back at Audra McDonald, Sean Combs, and More in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway

The revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s drama opened at the Royale Theatre April 26, 2004.

Kenny Leon’s revival of A Raisin in the Sun opened on Broadway at the Royale Theatre April 26, 2004. The production played 32 previews and 88 performances before closing July 11, 2004. The production earned four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Actress in a Play for Phylicia Rashad’s performance as Lena Younger and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Audra McDonald’s performance as Ruth Younger.

Written by Lorraine Hansberry, A Raisin in the Sun tells the story of Walter Younger and his mother, Lena, who both yearn to move their family out of Chicago's Southside ghetto. When Lena's late husband's insurance check arrives, Lena hopes to use it to buy a house in a white neighborhood—while Walter hopes to invest it in a liquor business. The landmark drama, which premiered in 1959, was one of the first on Broadway to examine African-American life on the cusp of the Civil Rights era.

In addition to Rashad and McDonald, A Raisin in the Sun starred Sean Combs as Walter Lee Younger, Sanaa Lathan as Beneatha Younger, David Aaron Baker as Karl Lindner, L, Teagle F. Bougere as Joseph Asagai, Frank Harts as George Murchison, Alexander Mitchell as Travis Younger, Bill Nunn as Bobo, Lawrence Ballard and Billy Eugene Jones as the Moving Men.

The production featured scenic design by Thomas Lynch, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by T. Richard Fitzgerald, compositions by Dwight Andrews, and choreography by Patdro Harris with stage management by Michael Brunner and Narda Alcorn.