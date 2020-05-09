Look Back at Audra McDonald, Steve Kazee, and More in 110 in the Shade on Broadway

The Tony-nominated revival, directed by Lonny Price, opened at Studio 54 May 9, 2007.

A revival of the 1963 musical, 110 in the Shade opened on Broadway at Studio 54 May 9, 2007. The musical, featuring music by Harvey Schmidt, lyrics by Tom Jones, and book by N. Richard Nash, played 27 performances and 94 performances before closing on July 29, 2007. The musical would go on to be nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Based on Nash’s play The Rainmaker, 110 in the Shade tells the story of an unmarried woman in the Old West who must choose between the attentions of the local sheriff and a charismatic con man who promises to bring rain t the drought-struck land.

The musical starred Audra McDonald as Lizzie Curry, John Cullum as H.C. Curry, Steve Kazee as Starbuck, Chris Butler as Noah Curry, Carla Duren as Snookie, Christopher Innvar as File, Bobby Steggert as Jimmy Curry, Elisa Van Duyne as Lily Ann Beasley, Collen Fitzpatrick as Odetta Clark, Valisia LeKae as Vivian Lorraine Taylor, Darius Nichols as Clarence J. Taylor, Devin Richards as Curjith (Curt) McGlaughlin, Michael Scott as Reverend Clark, Will Swenson as Cody Bridger, and Betsy Wolfe as Katheryn Brawner, with swings Mamie Parris and Matt Wall.

Directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Dan Knechtges, 110 in the Shade featured set and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier with stage management by Peter Hanson and Dan da Silva. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/110InTheShade.