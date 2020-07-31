Look Back at Avenue Q on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning show opened on Broadway July 31, 2003, at the Golden Theatre.

Following its run at the Vineyard Theatre, Avenue Q opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre July 31, 2003. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez and Jeff Whitty, played 22 previews and 2,534 performances before closing September 13, 2009. The irreverent comedy earned six Tony Award nominations, winning three including Best Musical.

In the style of Sesame Street with humans and puppets interacting, Avenue Q tells the tale of 20somethings learning how to live and love in New York City.

Look Back at Avenue Q on Broadway Look Back at Avenue Q on Broadway 10 PHOTOS

The production starred John Tartaglia as Princeton/Rod, Stephanie D’Abruzzo as Kate Monster/Lucy the Slut, Rick Lyon as Trekkie Monster/Nicky, Ann Harada as Christmas Eve, Jordan Gelber as Brian, Natalie Venetia Belcon as Gary Coleman, and Jennifer Barnhart as Mrs. T/Bear with Jodi Eichelberger and Peter Linz rounding out the ensemble.

Directed by Jason Moore with choreography by Ken Roberson, Avenue Q featured set design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Acme Sound Partners, animation design by Lopez, and puppet conception and design by Rick Lyon with stage management by. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/AvenueQ.