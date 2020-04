Look Back at Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl on Broadway

The show officially opened March 26, 1964, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Funny Girl opened on March 26, 1964, at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Barbra Streisand as performer Fanny Brice. The musical played 1,348 performances and received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Composer and Lyricist, and Best Musical. It was adapted into a motion picture in 1968, starring Streisand in an Academy Award-winning performance.

