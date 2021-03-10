Look Back at Be More Chill's Journey to Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at Be More Chill's Journey to Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 10, 2021
 
Following a New Jersey premiere and an Off-Broadway production, the Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz musical opened on Broadway March 10, 2019.
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Will Roland Marc J. Franklin

Following its world premiere at Two River Theater and a subsequent Off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, Be More Chill opened at the Lyceum Theatre March 10, 2019. The production, directed by Stephen Brackett, played 23 previews and 168 performances before closing August 11, earning a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill tells the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. inside wants to take over the world. The musical features a score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz.

Look Back at Be More Chill’s Journey to Broadway

Look Back at Be More Chill’s Journey to Broadway

41 PHOTOS
Be More Chill.jpg
Be More Chill at Two Rivers Theater T. Charles Erickson
Be More Chill Stephanie Hsu & Will Connolly.jpg
Stephanie Hsu and Will Connolly in Be More Chill at Two Rivers Theater T. Charles Erickson
Lauren Marcus, Stephanie Hsu, Will Connolly, George Salazar, Katie Ladner, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson and Paul Whitty
Be More Chill at 54 Below. Though it had a short run at The Two River Theater, the music of the production took the internet by storm, garnering interest for an Off-Broadway run. Nessie Nankivell
Be More Chill
Be More Chill at 54 Below Nessie Nankivell
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theatre_Press_Day_2018_HR
Will Roland and cast of Be More Chill in rehearsal for its Off-Broadway production at the Signature Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theatre_Press_Day_2018_HR
George Salazar and Will Roland in rehearsal for Be More Chill at the Signature Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theatre_Press_Day_2018_HR
Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, and cast of Be More Chill in rehearsal for its Off-Broadway production at the Signature Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theatre_Press_Day_2018_HR
Cast and creative team of Be More Chill in rehearsal for its Off-Broadway production at the Signature Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_13_HR.jpg
Will Roland and George Salazar in Be More Chill at the Signature Theatre Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Signature_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Cast of Be More Chill at the Signature Theatre Maria Baranova
Share

Be More Chill starred Will Roland as Jeremy Heere, George Salazar as Michael Mell, Stephanie Hsu as Christine Canigula, Jason Tam as The Squip, Gerard Canonico as Rich Goranski, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe Valentine, Tiffany Mann as Jenna Rolan, Lauren Marcus as Brooke Lohst, Britton Smith as Jake Dillinger, and Jason "SweetTooth" Williams as Mr. Heere, Mr. Reyes, and Scary Stockboy. Rounding out the company were Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner as understudies.

The production featured choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, musical direction by Emily Marshall, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

In 2020, Be More Chill made its U.K. premiere at London's The Other Palace.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.