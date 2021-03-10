Look Back at Be More Chill's Journey to Broadway

Following a New Jersey premiere and an Off-Broadway production, the Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz musical opened on Broadway March 10, 2019.

Following its world premiere at Two River Theater and a subsequent Off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, Be More Chill opened at the Lyceum Theatre March 10, 2019. The production, directed by Stephen Brackett, played 23 previews and 168 performances before closing August 11, earning a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill tells the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. inside wants to take over the world. The musical features a score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz.

Be More Chill starred Will Roland as Jeremy Heere, George Salazar as Michael Mell, Stephanie Hsu as Christine Canigula, Jason Tam as The Squip, Gerard Canonico as Rich Goranski, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe Valentine, Tiffany Mann as Jenna Rolan, Lauren Marcus as Brooke Lohst, Britton Smith as Jake Dillinger, and Jason "SweetTooth" Williams as Mr. Heere, Mr. Reyes, and Scary Stockboy. Rounding out the company were Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner as understudies.

The production featured choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, musical direction by Emily Marshall, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

In 2020, Be More Chill made its U.K. premiere at London's The Other Palace.