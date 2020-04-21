Look Back at Benjamin Walker, Jennifer Damiano, and More in American Psycho on Broadway

Photo Features   Look Back at Benjamin Walker, Jennifer Damiano, and More in American Psycho on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 21, 2020
 
The production, starring Walker as Patrick Bateman, opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre April 21, 2016.

American Psycho opened on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre April 21, 2016. The musical, based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel, played 27 previews and 54 performances before closing April 21, 2016. The production would go earn to earn two Tony Award nominations, for Best Lighting Design and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

With music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik and book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, American Psycho tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a man living the high life in '80s Manhattan with looks, money, style, and status. But privately, Patrick indulges in another kind of transgression. And people—including those closest to him—keep disappearing.

Benjamin Walker, Jennifer Damiano, and More in American Psycho on Broadway

Alice Ripley and Benjamin Walker
Alice Ripley and Benjamin Walker Jeremy Daniel
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Jeremy Daniel
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Jeremy Daniel
Benjamin Walker and the cast of <i>American Psycho</i>
Benjamin Walker and the cast of American Psycho Jeremy Daniel
Psycho HR05.jpg
Jennifer Damiano Jeremy Daniels
Psycho HR06.jpg
Alex Michael Stoll, Dave Thomas Brown, Benjamin Walker, Jordan Dean and Theo Stockman Jeremy Daniels
Psycho HR07.jpg
Theo Stockman Jeremy Daniels
Psycho HR08.jpg
Benjamin Walker, Alex Michael Stoll, Dave Thomas Brown, Theo Stockman and Jordan Dean Jeremy Daniels
Psycho HR09.jpg
Benjamin Walker, Theo Stockman, Dave Thomas Brown, Drew Moerlein, Jordan Dean and Alex Michael Stoll Jeremy Daniels
Psycho HR10.jpg
Dave Thomas Brown, Theo Stockman, Drew Moerlein, Jordan Dean, Alex Michael Stoll Jeremy Daniels
The production starred Benjamin Walker as Patrick Bateman, Heléne Yorke as Evelyn Williams, Jennifer Damiano as Jean, Drew Moerlein as Paul Owen, Alice Ripley as Svetlana/Mrs. Bateman/Mrs. Wolfe, Krystina Alabado as Vanden, Dave Thomas Brown as David Van Patten, Jordan Dean as Luis Carruthers, Anna Eilinsfeld as Victoria, Jason Hite as Sean Bateman, Ericka Hunter as Sabrina/Video Store Clerk, Holly James as Christine/Hardbody Waitress/Hardbody Trainer, Keith Randolph Smith as Al/Detective Donald Kimball, Theo Stockman as Timothy Price, Alex Michael Stoll as ATM/Craig McDermott/Tom Cruise, and Morgan Weed as Courtney Lawrence.

Directed by Rupert Goold with choreography by Lynne Page, American Psycho featured scenic design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Justin Townsend, video design by Finn Ross, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

