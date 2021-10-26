Look Back at Bob the Drag Queen, Alexis Michelle, More Taking on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ From I Put a Spell on You

The Hocus Pocus-inspired streaming concert spectacular returns October 28.

In anticipation of I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant October 28, look back at Bob the Drag Queen and Alexis Michelle as the Evil Queen and the Mirror, respectively, in a new take on Lizzo’s “Juice” above. The video also features Terren Wooten (aka: KizhaCarr), Marti Gould (Allen Cummings), and Philip Bolton (Peachez). Roberto Araujo serves as director of photography with animations for the video by Nathan Love.

The Halloween concert spectacular from Jay Armstrong Johnson pivoted to streaming in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year it returns with a new twist on the Hocus Pocus-inspired event while maintaining some highlights.

Johnson will again don the red wig of head witch Winifred, with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware joining him as sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively. Joining the witchy trio are Jonathan Burke, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gavin Creel, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Heath Saunders, Ahmad Simmons, and Will Swenson.