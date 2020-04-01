Look Back at Broadway’s Best Musicals of 2010–2019

In this reminder of how awesome Broadway is, relive the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals in this megamix of highlights.

The 2020 Tony Awards may have been officially postponed, but, thankfully, we can go back and relive highlights from the last 10 years of Best Musical Tony Award winners. This decade has given us some of Broadway's biggest worldwide hits like The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, and Dear Evan Hansen. But the 10 winning musicals of 2010–2019 also remind us of the variety Broadway has to offer—from the glitz and magnitude of shows like Kinky Boots to the intimacy of Fun Home and more. Watch the video above, travel back in time, and be proud to be a lover of musical theatre.