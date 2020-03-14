Look Back at Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival opened March 14, 2019, at Studio 54.

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Will Chase returned to Broadway last season in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of the Cole Porter musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate. The Scott Ellis-directed production, which featured an updated libretto by Amanda Green, opened March 14, 2019, at Studio 54.

O'Hara starred as Kate/Lilli Vanessi with Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio. They were joined by James T. Lane as Paul, Corbin Bleu as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Adrienne Walker as Hattie, and Lance Coadie Williams and John Pankow as Gangsters.

Rounding out the cast were Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld, Ron Todorowski, and Travis Waldschmidt.

Kiss Me, Kate features a score by Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack. The Roundabout revival featured music direction by Paul Gemignani, orchestrations by Larry Hochman, dance arrangements by David Chase, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair and wig design by David Brian Brown.

